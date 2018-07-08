ZTE names XU Ziyang as new president

ZTE confirmed the appointment of Mr. Xu Ziyang as the President of the company, and the appointments of Mr. Wang Xiyu, Mr. Gu Junying, and Ms. Li Ying as Executive Vice President of the company. Ms. Li Ying will also serve concurrently as Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Xu Ziyang (徐子陽), born in 1972, graduated from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He joined ZTE in 1998 and served as a programmer, section chief of GSM product line development department of Nanjing Research and Development Center, head of PS development department, deputy general manager of core network, and product general manager of core network. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Xu acted as general manager of MKT fourth branch of the company in charge of European and United States systems products. From 2014 to 2016, Mr. Xu acted as general manager of ZTE Services Deutschland Gmbh. Since 2016, Mr. Xu has been acting concurrently as assistant to the President of the Company and product general manager of the CCN core network product line products of wireless operation department of the company.



ZTE emphasized that Mr. Xu has not been subject to any penalties by China Securities Regulatory Commission or any other disciplinary sanctions by any other stock exchange. Nor has Mr. Xu been the subject of any judicial investigations.



