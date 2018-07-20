A global cloud provider is leasing space at Zayo’s One Wilshire data center location in Los Angeles, bringing the occupancy rate to more than 60 percent since the opening of the data center last fall. Zayo will provide colocation, dark fiber and lit solutions for the cloud company.
The One Wilshire location is Zayo’s preeminent point of connectivity between North America and Asia Pacific. Tenants are able to connect to over 240 carriers within the building, along with nearly 110 cloud and IT service providers.
Friday, July 20, 2018
Zayo signs cloud provider for One Wishire data center
Friday, July 20, 2018
