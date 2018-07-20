Zayo signs cloud provider for One Wishire data center

A global cloud provider is leasing space at Zayo’s One Wilshire data center location in Los Angeles, bringing the occupancy rate to more than 60 percent since the opening of the data center last fall. Zayo will provide colocation, dark fiber and lit solutions for the cloud company.



The One Wilshire location is Zayo’s preeminent point of connectivity between North America and Asia Pacific. Tenants are able to connect to over 240 carriers within the building, along with nearly 110 cloud and IT service providers.





“Our unique combination of interconnection-rich colocation and extensive connectivity options were key factors in significantly expanding our business with this customer,” said Marcus Anderson, general manager, Zayo Colocation. “Our infrastructure ensures that the tenant has the performance needed to process, move and store growing volumes of data for its customers.”