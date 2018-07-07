Wind Tre picks Ericsson to update its RAN across Italy.

Wind Tre, which serves 31 million mobile users, has selected Ericsson to modernize its Radio Access Network (RAN) across Italy. The upgrade will see the implementation of the Ericsson Radio System (ERS) product portfolio into the Italian communications service provider’s network starting October 2018, including new ERS Radios, and ERS Basebands to improve network quality and user experience. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe & Latin America at Ericsson, says: “More and more service providers are turning to our state of the art Ericsson Radio System to answer their RAN transformation challenges. Our strengthened partnership with Wind Tre will bring the best radio access solutions on the market to life in their nationwide network. This will help to ensure that Wind Tre delivers the best user experience possible to its customers in an increasingly data hungry and ultra-low-latency demanding market.”







