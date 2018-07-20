Vodafone activates its first gigabit residential service in UK

Vodafone began offering home broadband speeds of 1 Gbps, about 20 times the current UK average of 46 Mbps, in Milton Keynes. The full fibre home broadband service is first being tested in 50 customer homes before it is made widely available across the city.



Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK Chief Executive, said: “Full fibre is vital to our digital economy and to the UK’s future as a digital leader, yet just 3% of UK premises currently have access to it. That’s why we are offering Vodafone Gigafast Broadband and making it available on a mass scale, reaching a million UK homes by 2021.”





