Verodin raises $21 million for cyber security instrumentation

Verodin, a start-up based in Tysons, Virginia, announced $21 million in Series B funding for its Security Instrumentation Platform (SIP), which continuously executes tests and analyzes the results to proactively alert on drift from a known-good security baseline The system validates and optimizes control configuration, and provide evidence demonstrating if the controls purchased and deployed are actually delivering the desired business outcomes.



The new funding was led by TenEleven Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP). Capital One Growth Ventures, Citi Ventures and all existing investors participated in the round.





