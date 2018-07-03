U.S. seeks to block China Mobile from entering U.S. market

Citing national security concerns, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is requesting that the FCC deny a license request from China Mobile to offer services in the U.S. market.



China Mobile initially filed its petition for global facilities-based and global resale international Section 214 authority in September 2011.

“After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to U.S. law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved. Therefore, the Executive Branch of the U.S. government, through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration pursuant to its statutory responsibility to coordinate the presentation of views of the Executive Branch to the FCC, recommends that the FCC deny China Mobile’s Section 214 license request.”