UNH-IOL appoints Jeff Lapak as executive director

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) named Jeff Lapak as executive director of the UNH-IOL.



Michayla Newcombe has been promoted to associate director of UNH-IOL.



Before this appointment, Jeff has held the positions of associate director, industry lead, and senior manager at the UNH-IOL. As a leader, he’s helped oversee development for many physical layer testing technologies such as 10, 25, 40, and 100 Gigabit Ethernet. Jeff began working at the UNH-IOL as a UNH electrical engineering undergraduate student in 1998 and continued on to earn his MBA from UNH in 2013.



Michayla started her career at the UNH-IOL in 2012 as a DHCPv6 test technician while she was an undergraduate at UNH. She graduated from UNH in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and continued to work full-time at the UNH-IOL as quality manager for ISO-17025 accreditation. As the manager for the IP industry, Michayla has recently helped drive the USGv6 and IPv6 Ready Logo Test Programs’ newest programs. With the lab’s recent switch to Agile Methodologies, Michayla leads several agile teams within the UNH-IOL including SDN, IOT and INTACT tool development.



