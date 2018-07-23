Toshiba ships NVMe SSDs based on 3D Flash

Toshiba Memory Corporation launched its first NVM Express SSDs utilizing 96-layer, fourth generation, 3D BiCS FLASH memory technology.



The new XG6 series client SSDs features a PCI Express (PCIe) Gen3 x 4Lane and NVM Express (NVMeTM) 1.3a interface. The XG6 series delivers sequential write performance of up to 2960 MB/s in client SSDs. Sequential read performance is up to 3180 MB/s, up to 355,000 random read and 365,000 random write IOPS. The power consumption is maximum 4.7W in active mode and 3mW during stand-by in the lowest power mode, which makes it suitable for power-sensitive mobile PCs.



The new SSDs will be available in three capacities, 256GB, 512GB and 1024GB, all on a single-sided M.2 2280-S2 form factor.





