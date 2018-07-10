Toshiba debuts 14TB HDD for data centers

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. announced 14TB and 12TB HDD SATA models for data center storage.



The MG07ACA Series features both 14TB 9-disk and 12TB 8-disk models. The helium-sealed 3.5-inch mechanical design realizes better storage density and a lower HDD operating power profile, achieving a 40% increase in maximum capacity and 50% better power efficiency (W/GB) over 10TB HDD models.







The drives have been qualified for installation on select Supermicro storage servers.“As we continue to develop solutions to meet the growing capacity needs of enterprise and cloud data center customers, Toshiba is pleased to be working with Supermicro on solutions utilizing our new MG07ACA Series helium-sealed HDD,” said Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. “Toshiba’s innovative, power-efficient 9-disk design delivers the highest capacity available in the market today using conventional magnetic recording, and matches up well with Supermicro’s highly-regarded lineup of server and storage solutions.”