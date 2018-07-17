Thailand's dtac deploys 4G TDD with Nokia

dtac is deploying the first commercial 4G TDD network in Thailand using the 2300 MHz spectrum band operated in cooperation with TOT. The network is being deployed in the Northeast, North and South of Thailand, including major provinces such as Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.



dtac is using the Nokia AirScale platform, including AirScale radios, AirScale System Modules, AirScale Active Antennas and NetAct. The upgrade leverages 3CC Carrier Aggregation, 256 QAM and 4x4 MIMO.



Sébastien Laurent, head of Nokia Thailand, said: "Nokia is honored and thankful for being selected by dtac to deliver our award-winning Radio Access Network solutions in three regions of Thailand. Our teams strive to deliver solutions and services providing faster mobile broadband experience to dtac's customers, as well as pave way for network evolution to 5G."