Telstra activates LTE-Broadcast nationally

Telstra activated LTE-Broadcast (LTE-B) technology nationally in its mobile network.



Customers using Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 devices can now view HD streaming using the AFL Live Official app.



Telstra is conducting a live demo in Sydney featuring over 100 Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 devices running the app and using LTE-B.



“With the success of our AFL, NRL and Netball apps, we are now streaming live sports content to a massive base of around 1.2 million devices and sports fans consume 37 million minutes of live content over our apps on any given weekend. This season we’ve seen an overall 58 per cent increase in customers streaming games. In some instances, more than twice the number of customers have streamed, compared to the same clash last year,” said Mr Wright, Group Managing Director Networks.



“We have invested in network capacity and continue to optimise our network to meet the demand for video sporting content for subscribers of the AFL, NRL and Netball Live Passes. Last year we announced 1.5 million subscribers and this year we are on track to see a significant increase. Most recently, we have integrated LTE-B technology into the AFL Live Official app, which is delivering better quality video and audio experience for broadcast content, even in high traffic areas,” said Mr Wright.