Telia to acquire TDC's Norwegian operations for US$2.6B

Telia Company agreed to acquire the Norwegian operations of the Danish operator TDC at an enterprise value of NOK 21 billion (US$2.6 billion) in cash.



The Danish operator TDC’s Norwegian business encompasses GET, a leading provider of fixed and TV services, with a total of 518,000 households and businesses connected to its fiber-based network, and more than 1 million private and business customers who use the TV and broadband services on a daily basis. TDC’s B2B business in Norway is also part of the transaction which paired with Telia’s enterprise business will enable converged offerings to B2B-customers.



Telia plans to combine its mobile network with GET’s supreme TV and fixed services to create a strong challenger on the Norwegian market with converged customer offerings.



“It is with great excitement and commitment that we announce the agreement to acquire GET and TDC Norway. It will create a leading convergent operator for both consumers and enterprises in Norway which can compete in the market with a lot of attractive and new products and services. This transaction is beneficial for the Norwegian customers and society. We are building a great company with passionate employees where we have invested heavily in our mobile network which now covers 98 percent of the country. As part of Telia Company, GET will continue to invest in the rollout of broadband and fiber,” says Johan Dennelind, President and CEO of Telia Company.