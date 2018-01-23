Telecom Argentina to host ARBR subsea cable to Brazil

Telecom Argentina will host the ARBR submarine cable system between Argentina and Brazil at Telecom Argentina cable landing station in Las Toninas, Argentina. Telecom Argentina will provide ARBR with dark fiber on a backhaul route between Las Toninas and Buenos Aires, as well as point of presence (POP) space in Buenos Aires.



ARBR is a forthcoming fiber subsea cable system developed by Seaborn and co-owned by Seaborn’s Seabras Group together with The Werthein Group, an Argentine investment holding company. Construction of the ARBR cable is scheduled to commence in 2018 and to be completed in 2019. ARBR’s Brazil landing will be in Seaborn’s existing Seabras-1 cable landing station in Praia Grande, Brazil, thereby enabling direct onward connectivity to New York on the fully operational Seabras-1.



“The landing station, backhaul and POP to be provided by Telecom Argentina are perfect complements to our ARBR and Seabras-1 systems, enabling customers on ARBR to benefit from the most modern and direct route between Buenos Aires and New York,” said Larry Schwartz, Chairman & CEO of Seaborn Networks.









"The landing station, backhaul and POP to be provided by Telecom Argentina are perfect complements to our ARBR and Seabras-1 systems, enabling customers on ARBR to benefit from the most modern and direct route between Buenos Aires and New York," said Larry Schwartz, Chairman & CEO of Seaborn Networks.

Specifically, the ARBR subsea cable system will utilize Xtera's submarine repeaters with hybrid EDFA-Raman design. When combined with Xtera's Open Systems Gateway, this transmission system will provide Seaborn Networks and its customers with freedom of choice for the selection of its preferred terminal supplier. All these elements, including the Power Feed Equipment, are tightly monitored and managed by Xtera's Network Management Systems. Xtera will supply its subsea optical transmission system for the ARBR submarine fibre optic cable system, which is a fully-funded project developed jointly by Seaborn Networks and the Werthein Group. The 2,700 km open system, 4-fibre pair, 48Tbps, direct PoP-to-PoP subsea cable will connect Argentina and Brazil. The ARBR subsea cable system will allow for direct onward connectivity to New York, via the new Seabras-1 system.








