T-Mobile discusses its Connect IoT program with Ovum's Mike Sapien

Nokia AirScale baseband and remote radio heads supporting 5G NR, and ReefShark-enabled portfolio in the 600MHz and 28GHz mmWave spectrums. The Nokia 5G-ready AirScale radio access portfolio, which is software upgradable to full 5G services will provide enhanced RAN support for 4G and 5G T-Mobile subscribers

Nokia installed Core technologies will be enhanced to support 5G, implementing a cloud-native architecture, powered by the Nokia AirFrame data center solution, Subscriber Data Management, CloudBand and Cloud Packet Core

Nokia Mobile Anyhaul framework to enable ultra-broadband connectivity

Nokia Digital Experience and Monetization solutions will support 5G device management and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) solutions

Nokia CloudBand Management and Orchestration (MANO) software suite will automate cloud application deployment and lifecycle management

Nokia NetAct virtualized network management software provides capabilities for troubleshooting, assurance, administration, software management and configuration, and managing the smooth evolution to 5G

Nokia Global Services expertise, including automation to speed the rollout and analytics to help optimize network performance



T-Mobile U.S. announced plans to build out 5G in 30 cities this year and Nokia confirmed that its equipment has been selected for the rollout. T-Mobile will deploy its 5G RAN using both 600MHz and 28GHz millimeter wave spectrum.Nokia will begin building the network during the second quarter of 2018, completing the deployment during 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.T-Mobile said New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Las Vegas will be first to get 5G. Service, of course, will require a 5G smartphone and these are expected to launch early in 2019.Nokia listed the following elements in T-Mobile's deployment: