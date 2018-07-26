Standards organizations to address Ethics in Autonomous and Intelligent Systems

A new Open Community for Ethics in Autonomous and Intelligent Systems (OCEANIS) has been formed to focus on standards as a means to address ethical matters in autonomous and intelligent systems.



IEEE and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) are founding members.



In addition to IEEE-SA, Founding Members include:





Austrian Electrotechnical Association (OVE)

Austrian Standards International (A.S.I.)

British Standards Institution (BSI)

China Electronic Standardizations Institute (CESI)

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

Ecuadorian Service for Standardization (INEN)

National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI)

Turkish Standards Institute (TSE)

Verband und Deutsche Kommission Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik (VDE/DKE)





Konstantinos Karachalios, managing director for IEEE-SA, says, “IEEE-SA’s initiative in the establishment of OCEANIS aligns with IEEE’s tagline and with the rationale behind IEEE's Global Initiative on Ethics of Autonomous and Intelligent Systems. We are convinced that the complex ethical issues emerging in the development and deployment of such systems can only be addressed through processes that correspond to the envisioned principles, not through agreements behind closed doors. IEEE has already initiated an entirely new series of standardization projects open to any interested person and carried out through our rules-based and transparent process.”