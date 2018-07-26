Standards organizations to address Ethics in Autonomous and Intelligent Systems

A new Open Community for Ethics in Autonomous and Intelligent Systems (OCEANIS) has been formed to focus on standards as a means to address ethical matters in autonomous and intelligent systems.
IEEE and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) are founding members.
In addition to IEEE-SA, Founding Members include:
- Austrian Electrotechnical Association (OVE)
- Austrian Standards International (A.S.I.)
- British Standards Institution (BSI)
- China Electronic Standardizations Institute (CESI)
- International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
- Ecuadorian Service for Standardization (INEN)
- National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI)
- Turkish Standards Institute (TSE)
- Verband und Deutsche Kommission Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik (VDE/DKE)
