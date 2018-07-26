Spirent debuts 400G Ethernet test solution

Spirent Communications introduced an 8-port 1U-high rack-mountable solution for testing 400/200/100/50 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE).



The new pX3 400G Appliance, which is the world’s highest density QSFP-DD tester, is designed to validate the forwarding performance and quality of service of ultra-high-scale, next-generation-enabled, multi-terabit routers and switches, all contained in a single rack space.



The pX3 400G appliance offers 8 ports. Spirent says up to 255 pX3 units can be interconnected to provide synchronized timing for a total of 2,040 ports. These appliances will interoperate with and complement Spirent’s extensive high speed Ethernet test modules and chassis offerings.



“As the demand for more data and higher speeds continues to increase, Spirent is continually developing new solutions for testing 400G capabilities throughout the network,” said Spirent’s General Manager of Cloud and IP, Abhitesh Kastuar. “Spirent’s latest high port density product provides our customers a lower cost of ownership per port than any other provider of test equipment on the market.”



