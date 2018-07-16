SolarWinds acquires Trusted Metrics,

SolarWinds, which supplies IT management software, has acquired Trusted Metrics, a provider of real-time threat monitoring and management software. Financial terms were not disclosed.



SolarWinds said the deal extends its IT management portfolio to include security monitoring. Trusted Metrics' Threat Monitor tool can detect suspicious activity and malware by aggregating asset data, security events, host intrusion detection, network intrusion detection, and correlating that data with continuously updated threat intelligence, identifying the danger signals amidst all the innocent noise of a normal network.



“For nearly 20 years, SolarWinds has focused on helping to address our customers’ everyday IT management challenges—working to make sure that our products are designed to be powerful, yet easy to use, and work the way that technology professionals need them to work. And because we serve such a wide range of technology professionals, we understand the unique challenge that security presents—whether an organization is managing its IT infrastructure directly or working with a managed service provider (MSP),” stated Kevin Thompson, CEO, SolarWinds.