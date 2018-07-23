Singtel plans 5G pilot for Q4

Singtel expects to kickoff its 5G trial by the fourth quarter of this year. The 5G pilot network, which will be conducted in partnership with Ericsson, will occr a0t one-north, the country’s science, business and IT hub. Singapore's Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) has allocated spectrum for the trial.



“5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, as well as empower consumers with innovative applications,” said Mr Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer at Singtel. “We are pleased to take another bold step in our journey to 5G with our 5G pilot network at one-north and invite enterprises to start shaping their digital future with us.”



“This is an encouraging step towards commercialisation with live 5G trial networks made possible with the regulatory sandbox IMDA has in place,” said Ms Aileen Chia, Deputy Chief Executive and Director-General (Telecoms & Post) at IMDA. “IMDA will continue to work closely with mobile service providers such as Singtel in their journey to build communication capabilities of the future and complement Singapore’s efforts towards a vibrant digital economy.”



At a “Bringing 5G to Life” event held at Singtel Comcentre this week, Singtel and Ericsson demonstrated c3D augmented reality (AR) streaming over a 5G network operating in the 28GHz millimetre wave spectrum. The event also showcased emerging technologies from partners – Garuda Robotics, Intel, Meta, Rohde & Schwarz and Sony.