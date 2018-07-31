Sierra Wireless debuts IoT cellular router for LTE, LTE-M, NB-IoT

Sierra Wireless introduced a compact cellular router for the IoT with support for LTE and LTE-M/NB-IoT variants



The AirLink LX40 supports data processing at the edge and is designed for connecting cameras, smart lockers and point-of-sale terminals, as well as industrial remote data logging and sensing equipment in indoor or protected-outdoor locations.







Sierra Wireless also said its AirLink LX40 also enables IoT edge programmability, supporting the field-proven ALEOS Application Framework for embedded applications, as well as tightly integrated cloud services and APIs. These features, combined with LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity and a rich set of I/O options for data acquisition and sensor aggregation, enable critical data to be processed at the edge to drive application insight and create event-driven situational awareness, while optimizing data transmission. LTE-M/NB-IoT support also provides five to 10X enhanced coverage in remote locations or buildings, while reducing monthly data plan costs by up to 10X.“Enterprises are gathering business intelligence by deploying IoT solutions over a diverse range of locations and assets, from security cameras in a warehouse to manufacturing equipment on a factory floor,” said Jason Krause, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “AirLink LX40 represents the evolution of our router portfolio, starting with the LX60, to bring the same secure connectivity experience as our rugged performance portfolio, but in an even more compact form factor that is optimized for enterprise IoT applications.”