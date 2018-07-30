Serverless raises $10M

Serverless, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $10 million in Series A funding for its open source Serverless Framework.
The company's mission is to provide a single toolkit offering everything teams and enterprises need to operationalize serverless deployments.
The company said it takes a vendor-agnostic approach across major platforms and cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Functions, Kubernetes, etc.
The funding was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional participation by Trinity Ventures.
