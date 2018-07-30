Serverless raises $10M

Serverless, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $10 million in Series A funding for its open source Serverless Framework.



The company's mission is to provide a single toolkit offering everything teams and enterprises need to operationalize serverless deployments.



The company said it takes a vendor-agnostic approach across major platforms and cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Functions, Kubernetes, etc.The funding was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional participation by Trinity Ventures.