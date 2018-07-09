Seaborn adds Mehmet Akcin to Board

Seaborn Networks, a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, has added Mehmet Akcin to its Board of Advisors.



Mehmet is one of Silicon Valley's most innovative engineering executives, with 15 years of experience and 6 patents granted to his name while working at Microsoft. His areas of expertise include submarine cables, IP backbones, Domain Name Systems, network security and content delivery networks. Until June 2018, he served as Senior Director, Global Infrastructure Planning and Acquisitions group at Oath (formerly known as Yahoo!), a subsidiary of Verizon Communications Inc. Previously, he worked at Microsoft as a Director in the Global Network Acquisition Group and as Chief Engineer at Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).





