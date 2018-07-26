SD-WAN market adoption - a perspective from Comcast Business





The market has really begun to embrace SD-WAN, says Kevin O'Toole, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comcast Business, in order to cut their costs and unlock the power of new last-mile access networks. MEF is working on standards to support the evolution of SD-WAN.



Filmed at the MEF Annual Members' meeting in Nashville.



See video: https://youtu.be/lRE6338Veaw



