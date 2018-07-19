Samsung develops 8-gigabit LPDDR5 DRAM for 5G mobile devices

Samsung Electronics is ready to begin mass production of the first 10-nm class 8-gigabit LPDDR5 DRAM for use in upcoming 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered mobile applications including smartphones and automobiles.



The 10nm-class LPDDR5 DRAM will be available in two bandwidths – 6,400Mb/s at a 1.1 operating voltage (V) and 5,500Mb/s at 1.05V.



The new memory incorporates a number of innovations including to lower its voltage in accordance with the operating speed of the corresponding application processor, when in active mode. There is also a deep sleep mode which cuts power to approximately half of the idle mode. Samsung estimates power savings of up to 30% over the previous generation.The newly-developed 8Gb LPDDR5 is the latest addition to Samsung’s premium DRAM lineup, which includes 10nm-class 16Gb GDDR6 DRAM (in volume production since December 2017) and 16Gb DDR5 DRAM (developed in February).“This development of 8Gb LPDDR5 represents a major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions,” said Jinman Han, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning & Application Engineering at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to expand our next-generation 10nm-class DRAM lineup as we accelerate the move toward greater use of premium memory across the global landscape.”