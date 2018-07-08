Russia's MTS demos 5G in St. Petersburg

Russia's Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) demonstrated a series of 5G scenarios including HD video calls, ultra-low latency video games and high-definition video streaming at an exhibition at Popov Central Museum of Radio Communications, one of the world’s oldest museums of science and technology, in St. Petersburg.



The demonstration utilized Samsung’s 5G end-to-end solutions including 5G routers (CPE, Customer Premise Equipment) and prototype tablets, the 5G radio access unit, virtualized RAN and the virtualized core network.



“Our goal is to adapt new technologies to commercial use in cooperation with industry-leading vendors. Today’s trial with Samsung Electronics demonstrates that 5G is not an academic theory, but presents a nearly ready set of practical network solutions that will allow customers to manage a broad range of everyday tasks and open new opportunities that are unachievable on 4G,” commented Pavel Korotin, Director of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, MTS.



