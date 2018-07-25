ROOT Data Center will build a third data center at its MTL-R1 La Salle campus in Montreal. MTL-R1B is a greenfield development that will create an additional 10MW of power capacity.
The company says roughly 20 percent of the new facility’s capacity has been pre-sold prior to beginning construction.
This new build follows the recent announcement of an additional 6MW at ROOT’s MTL-R2 facility.
ROOT noted that its Montréal facility uses nearly 100% hydro-electrically generated energy.
ROOT Data Center expands in Montréal
