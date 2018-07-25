Rescale raises $32 million for HPC in the cloud

Rescale, a start-up based in San Francisco, raised $32 million in Series B funding for its enterprise cloud solutions.



Rescale specializes in "enterprise big compute in the cloud." The idea is to transform on-premise HPC systems by enabling access to the world's largest high performance computing infrastructure in the cloud. Rescale offers access to global data centers, the very latest HPC hardware and a complete library of engineering, scientific and mathematical software.



Initialized Capital, Keen Venture Partners and SineWave Ventures led the Series B funding round joining a group of more than 30 existing and new investors in Rescale including Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Chris Dixon, Paul Graham, Ken Hao, Adam Smith, Peter Thiel, Steve Westly, Data Collective, ITV Ventures, Jump Capital, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, Quiet Capital, Streamlined Ventures, Translink Capital, Two Roads Group and Y Combinator.Rescale has now raised $52 milllion in total.http://www.rescale.com