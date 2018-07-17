REFLEX launches 800G acceleration card based on Intel FPGA

Paris-based Reflex CES introduced a 800 GbE accelerator card powered by Intel's S GX FPGA. The board comes in different variants where clients can choose from different memory or FPGA densities.







This board features the largest Stratix 10 GX device with 2800 KLE and is designed for processing intensive and various data a Stratixalgorithms thanks to its unique mix of memory capabilities of DDR4 and QDR2+ modules. REFLEX CES has adopted the disruptive QSFP-DD technology for the optical interfaces, delivering up to 800GbE in total. This is combined with a huge storage capability using 3 SlimSAS interfaces at the rear of the board. The hardware is delivered with a custom passive heat-sink.