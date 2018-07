Red Hat Ansible Engine adds multicloud automation

The latest Red Hat Ansible Engine 2.6 release features new capabilities for automating across hybrid and multicloud environments, along with simplified connections to network APIs and updates for Ansible deployments overseeing Windows environments.



This includes updated modules covering Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. The public cloud modules add capabilities designed to match the latest functionality available in the respective cloud environments. Additionally, an improved AWS EC2 Instance module can provide a more streamlined user experience when provisioning new and managing existing EC2-backed instances. Red Hat has also extended support for VMware vSphere-deployed infrastructure, including VMware Cloud on AWS, enabling users to use automation across the hybrid cloud including legacy infrastructure.



