Radisys releases decomposed Virtual Media Server for NFV

Radisys released a decomposed Virtual Media Server for NFV that enables service providers to scale control and media elements independently. Decomposing the architecture allows application developers and service providers to support tens of millions of subscribers through application servers that leverage a large pool of media server resources for services such as conferencing, speech recognition, and real-time video.



Radisys said its MediaEngine Virtual Media Server simplifies application development and deployment, significantly lowering cost of service delivery and accelerating time-to-market for new services.



Key new capabilities include:





Support for new NFV-ready management solutions such as ONAP and OpenStack. This enables service providers to deploy media applications on demand in a network – for example delivering edge media for real-time video to devices in a concert or sports arena, with network resources being able to be re-deployed once the event is over, all while keeping the traffic local to minimize end-to-end network bandwidth consumption.

New advanced revenue-generating media applications, such as deep media analytics and reporting for on-demand media optimizations, and for integrated speech recognition for speech-enabled applications.

Hardware accelerated virtualized real-time voice and video services using Web/4G/LTE networks and advanced media optimizations at the edge using Multi-Access Edge Computing platforms.

NFV-compliant MediaEngine Management Software to simplify multi-node MediaEngine management deployed in public and private clouds.









“The evolution of the MediaEngine Virtual Media Server to enable on-demand media anywhere in the network is transformational in matching the dynamic needs of service providers and their customers with the industry’s leading economics for one of the most demanding functions in carrier and cloud networks,” said Al Balasco, vice president, MediaEngine, Radisys. “We’re enabling our customers to achieve massive savings in CapEx and OpEx when deploying the Virtual Media Server to support millions of subscribers in a server footprint that is typically half to one-tenth the footprint of alternative solutions. Not only does this reduce costs for existing services, it also makes economically viable a range of previously cost-prohibitive services, further expanding service providers’ ability to offer new services and differentiate in the market.”