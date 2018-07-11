Radisys launches Channel Partner Program

Radisys launched a new channel partner program targeted at go-to-market solution partners.



The new Radisys Open Business Accelerator aims to accelerate and expand the sales of disruptive open telecom solutions to service providers. Radisys will work with partners to develop joint sales and marketing campaigns, deliver extensive training workshops, and share product roadmaps. A dedicated Partner Experience Manager will ensure that customized co-marketing campaigns best suit the needs of each partner, while facilitating an environment for open communication and accelerated sales growth. Target areas include 4G and 5G Network Evolution; Media Intelligence; and SDN & NFV Cloud Networking.



“Radisys is excited to build on our previously successful channel partnerships with the new Open Business Accelerator,” said Natasha Tamaskar, Vice President, Global Marketing, Channels and Sales Strategy, Radisys. “By building new partnerships with like-minded companies that are committed to co-developing and co-marketing joint solutions, we will be able to reach and support new large service provider customers at scale, while extending our global reach. These mutually beneficial relationships with our channel partners will produce go-to-market products and solutions that will not only disrupt the telecoms industry, but help lead service providers into the future.”