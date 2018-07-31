Qadium secures $37 million by U.S. Navy's Space and Warfare Command

Qadium, a start-up based in San Francisco, has been awarded a $37.6 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense for its cybersecurity solution.



Qadium provides real-time monitoring of the entire global Internet for customers' assets. In



The company said the contract was awarded by the U.S. Navy's Space and Warfare Command after the Department of Defense validated Qadium's commercial software. Qadium has done prior work for Defense Department entities including U.S. Cyber Command, the Defense Information Systems Agency, Fleet Cyber Command, Army Cyber Command and the DoD CIO office.



"The Defense Department used to love to build its own IT, often poorly and at high cost to taxpayers," said Qadium CEO and CIA veteran Tim Junio. "The times are finally changing. In the face of the greatest cybersecurity challenges in our nation's history, we're seeing the government and private tech companies coming together, making both sides better off."



Investors in Qadium include New Enterprise Associates, TPG, Institutional Venture Partners and Founders Fund.



http://www.qadium.com