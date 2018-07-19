Orange to extend 5G trials across Paris

Orange announced that France's national regulatory authority, ARCEP, has approved its plan to extend 5G testing to the greater Paris region using the 3400-3800 MHz band.



In Paris'Opéra district, Orange will set-up a 5G use case demonstration.



At the Orange Gardens laboratory site in Châtillon, Orange will offer its partners the chance to test innovative 5G products and services, including virtual reality and augmented reality, communications in an immersive environment and 4K/8K video. 5G services for companies will continue to be addressed in co-innovation projects at the dedicated Paris-Saclay platform.



Orange to conduct 5G tests in Linas-Montlhéry focused on applications for the automotive industry.







Earlier this month, Orange announced regulatory approval to begin 5G testing in the 3.7 - 3.8GHz frequency band in the city of Marseille. Orange will use equipment from Nokia for this trial deployment.