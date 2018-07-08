Sunday, July 8, 2018

Orange brings 5G tests in 3.7 - 3.8GHz to Marseille

Orange has received regulatory approval to begin 5G testing in the 3.7 - 3.8GHz frequency band in the city of Marseille.

Orange will use equipment from Nokia for this trial deployment.

Orange's 5G strategy has three components: improved high-speed mobile broadband, high-speed fixed broadband access and new uses - notably through connected objects to support the digital transformation of different business sectors.

