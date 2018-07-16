Orange acquires Basefarm for cloud infrastructure in Europe

Orange Business Services has agreed to acquire Basefarm Holding AS, a major player in cloud infrastructure and critical application services in Europe, for EUR 350 million.



Basefarm, which recorded revenues of over EUR 100 million in 2017, has an operational presence in several European countries, particularly in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria and in Germany.



Orange Business Services said the acquisition of Basefarm represents an advancement of its development strategy, complementing its existing catalogue of offers. The addition of Basefarm will also complete the geographical reach of Orange’s services, enabling it to become a leading player in Europe.



The Basefarm group consists of four companies; Basefarm AS (Norway), Basefarm BV (Netherlands), Basefarm AB (Sweden) and The unbelievable Machine Company Gmbh (Germany and Austria). ABRY Partners holds a 90% stake in Basefarm. The company was founded in 2000, is based in Oslo, and is headed by Fredrik Olhsen.

“We are very proud to announce the acquisition of Basefarm, which will mark a major milestone in our international development. In particular, the company’s integration will enable us to significantly extend our Big Data and critical application management services on a rapidly consolidating market. In addition to our ability to offer access to public or private cloud infrastructure, it is above all our capacity to propose enriched, automated services to our customers, wherever they are in the world, that will enable us to support companies as they transform onto new, digital models based on cloud-computing, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence,” said Helmut Reisinger, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services.