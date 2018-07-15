Oasis Labs plans cloud platform based on blockchain

Oasis Labs, a start-up based in Berkeley, California, is reported to have raised $45 million in a private token sale for its "privacy-first public cloud platform based on blockchain. The idea is to ensure that privacy is built into each layer of the stack, from the application all the way down to hardware. The system promises codified and self-enforceable privacy protection without relying on any central party.



Oasis Labs is headed by Dr. Dawn Song (CEO) who is Professor of Computer Science at University of California, Berkeley, and a MacArthur Fellow.



https://www.oasislabs.com





