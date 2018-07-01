NTT Com launches VMware Cloud service over its global MPLS backbone

NTT Com is preparing to launch a global Enterprise Cloud (ECL) service powered by VMware Cloud Foundation. The service will deliver advanced hybrid cloud environments consisting of VMware's full software-defined data center stack, and enable a frictionless path to the hybrid cloud through the inclusion of VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension.



NTT Com will also become a VMware Cloud Verified Partner and will display the VMware Cloud Verified logo as proof that its services are compatible with VMware cloud infrastructure.



NTT Com said that by combining the new ECL powered by VMware Cloud Foundation with its global MPLS service, Arcstar Universal One (UNO) and Nexcenter data centers, the new service will enable enterprises to securely and easily transit to the cloud, or provide a consistent hybrid cloud infrastructure across on-premises data centers and the cloud.



"In the midst of digital transformation, enterprises are accelerating cloud shift from on their own on-premises to cloud," said Masaaki Moribayashi, senior executive vice president, NTT Com. "This service is the solution, on top of our partnership, that will help enterprises in transitioning their applications to the cloud. I'm confident in the comfort that customers can feel using our more secure and high quality services backed by our combined capabilities. This announcement builds on more than a decade of collaboration in cloud between NTT Com and VMware, as we continue to create new value and deliver it to mutual customers."