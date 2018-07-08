Nokia to set up R&D lab with China Mobile in Hangzhou

Nokia and China Mobile signed a MoU to establish a joint laboratory in Hangzhou, China to study the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to 5G.



The new laboratory promises to foster an open RAN and 5G ecosystem working with third parties. The team will use the Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN, AirFrame OpenRack, open edge server and ReefShark chipsets, as well as Nokia-developed AI middleware to access embedded intelligence. Nokia and China Mobile will also conduct technology field trials and demonstrations.



China Mobile will lead the research in terms of scenario selection, requirements confirmation, open API standardization and solution definition.



"China Mobile has been paying attention to the application of artificial intelligence for a long time, and making effort to build an open and collaborative 5G+AI ecosystem. With the signing of this MoU, we are pleased to t initiate the collaboration on the research of big data and machine learning technologies applying to 5G RAN network, and make joint effort in the O-RAN alliance which was kickoffed recently to enhance the intelligence of 5G network, reduce the complexity, and explore the new capabilities of network," says Yuhong Huang, Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Research Institute.



