NEC selected for Bay to Bay Express subsea cable system

NEC has been selected to build a high-performance submarine cable connecting Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States.



A consortium composed of China Mobile International, Facebook and Amazon Web Services is backing the Bay to Bay Express Cable System (BtoBE).



Construction of the nearly 16,000-kilometer optical submarine cable is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.NEC said the BtoBE system will utilize multiple pairs of optical fiber and achieve round trip latency of less than 130 milliseconds."NEC is honored to be selected by the BtoBE consortium as the turn-key system supplier for this world record-breaking optical fiber submarine cable system that covers the longest distance without regeneration. The BtoBE, landing at three locations spanning across the Pacific Ocean, is designed so that once completed, it can carry at least 18Tbs of capacity per fiber pair," said Mr. Toru Kawauchi, General Manager of the Submarine Network Division at NEC Corporation. "The BtoBE will provide seamless connectivity and network diversity, while serving to complement other Asia-Pacific submarine cables, among others."