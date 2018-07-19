Microsoft delivers strong quarter - Office365, Azure, LinkedIn, Gaming

Microsoft reported revenue of $30.1 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018, up 17% yoy. Operating income was $10.4 billion, up 35% yoy. GAAP net income was $8.9 billion and non-GAAP income was $8.8 billion.



“We had an incredible year, surpassing $100 billion in revenue as a result of our teams’ relentless focus on customer success and the trust customers are placing in Microsoft,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Our early investments in the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge are paying off, and we will continue to expand our reach in large and growing markets with differentiated innovation.”



Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $9.7 billion and increased 13% (up 10% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:





Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 8% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 38% (up 35% in constant currency)

Office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 8% (up 6% in constant currency) and Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 31.4 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 37% (up 34% in constant currency) with continued acceleration in engagement highlighted by LinkedIn sessions growth of 41%

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 11% (up 8% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 61% (up 56% in constant currency)

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 24% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 89% (up 85% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 8% (up 7% in constant currency)

Windows OEM revenue increased 7% (up 7% in constant currency) driven by OEM Pro revenue growth of 14%

Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 23% (up 19% in constant currency) driven by an increased volume of multi-year agreements and the mix of products that carry higher in-quarter revenue recognition

Gaming revenue increased 39% (up 38% in constant currency) with Xbox software and services revenue growth of 36% (up 35% in constant currency) mainly from third party title strength

Surface revenue increased 25% (up 21% in constant currency) driven by strong performance of the latest editions of Surface against a low prior year comparable

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by higher revenue per search and search volume













Revenue inwas $9.6 billion and increased 23% (up 20% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:Revenue inwas $10.8 billion and increased 17% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: