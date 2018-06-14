Microsoft Azure Service Fabric Mesh enters beta

Microsoft announced the public preview release of Azure Service Fabric, which is its new distributed systems platform for managing scalable microservices and container-based applications for Windows and Linux.



Microsoft describes Service Fabric as a foundational technology for its core Azure infrastructure, as well as other Microsoft cloud services such as Skype for Business, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure SQL Database, Dynamics 365, and many more.



Azure Service Fabric Mesh will be a fully-managed service that enables developers to deploy and operate containerized applications without having to manage VMs, storage or networking configuration, while keeping the enterprise-grade reliability, scalability, and mission-critical performance of Service Fabric.



https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/azure-service-fabric-mesh-is-now-in-public-preview/













Microsoft also announced five new regions including Australia East, UK South, West US, West US 2, and North Europe. Microsoft announced that its Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) is now generally available in ten regions across three continents. Microsoft expects to add ten more regions in the coming months. The new Kubernetes service features an Azure-hosted control plane, automated upgrades, self-healing, easy scaling, and a simple user experience for both developers and cluster operators. Users are able to control access to their Kubernetes cluster with Azure Active Directory accounts and user groups. A key attribute of AKS is operational visibility into the managed Kubernetes environment. Control plane telemetry, log aggregation, and container health are monitored via the Azure portal.Microsoft also announced five new regions including Australia East, UK South, West US, West US 2, and North Europe.