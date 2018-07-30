MEF's 2018-2019 Board draws from global service providers

MEF announced its 2018-2019 Board of Directors, representing a broad geographic distribution of major service providers.
MEF Board of Directors and Advisory Director
- Nan Chen, Executive Vice Chairman, CENX
- Frederick Chui, Senior Vice President, Global Data Sales and Presales, PCCW Global
- Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President Business Products, Verizon
- Aamir Hussain, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink
- Scott Mansfield, Standardization Researcher, Networks, Ericsson
- Kevin O'Toole, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comcast Business
- Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business
- Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications
- Michael Strople, President Allstream, Managing Director - Canada, Zayo Group
- Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services
- Rami Yaron, Senior Director SDN/NFV Solutions, NEC/Netcracker
- Jean-Claude Geha, SVP of International Services and Technology, Deutsche Telekom (Advisory Director)
MEF Officers
- Nan Chen, President
- Mike Strople, Chairman
- Shawn Hakl, Treasurer
- Scott Mansfield, Secretary
- Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer
- Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer
- Dan Pitt, Senior Vice President
“MEF is pleased to welcome such a powerful group of world-class executives and creative minds to the MEF board. They represent many of the industry’s most prominent business, technology, and thought leaders,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “They will bring unique insights and capabilities to advance our Mission – accelerate worldwide adoption of Assured Services across Automated Networks with MEF 3.0.”