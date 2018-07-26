MEF 3.0 Progress Report -- Layer 1, intercarrier APIs, SD-WAN, more





Kevin Vachon, COO of MEF, provides a progress report on MEF 3.0, which is the global services framework for “defining, delivering, and certifying agile, assured, and orchestrated communication services across a global ecosystem of automated networks.”



This week's MEF Annual Members' Meeting in Nashville was highly productive, featuring advancements in all of the following areas: Layer 1 specifications; Layer 3 specifications; SD-WAN; Carrier Ethernet work; LSO inter-carrier APIs; first MEF 3.0 certified companies; professional certification program; planning work for the MEF18 event and Proof-of-Concepts (PoC) showcase this autumn.



See video: https://youtu.be/Yc1Qo07lwlM



