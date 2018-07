MEF 3.0 is the spec that defines how carriers will talk to each other in the age of software-defined services. In this video, Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President Business Products, Verizon, provides a general overview of MEF 3.0 and then gives a technical update on the latest development as of mid-2018.



Filmed at the MEF Annual Members Meeting in Nashville.



See video: https://youtu.be/6J5BZ-L_Zpo