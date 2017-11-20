Marvell gets Chinese regulatory approval for Cavium acquisition

China's State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the Marvell's previously announced merger transaction with Cavium.



Marvell currently expects the merger to close in July 2018.













Marvell, which is based in nearby Santa Clara, California but has its corporate headquarters in Bermuda, was founded in 1995 and has over 5,000 employees and over 9,000 patents. For its most recent fiscal quarter, Marvell reported sales of $605 million, and GAAP net income from continuing operations of $135 million, or $0.26 per share. The company underwent a restructuring in October 2016.



Marvell said the acquisition will give it scale and breadth to deliver end-to-end solutions across the cloud data center, enterprise and service provider markets. Marvell Technology Group Ltd., which is a leading supplier of HDD and SSD storage controllers along with wireless and Ethernet components, agreed to acquire Cavium for $40.00 per share in cash and 2.1757 Marvell common shares for each Cavium share, representing a transaction value of $6 billion. Current Cavium shareholders would own approximately 25% of the combined company. Cavium, which is based in San Jose, California, offers a portfolio of multi-core processing, networking communications, storage connectivity and security silicon solutions. For Q3 2017, Cavium reported net revenue of $252.0 million, a 4.1% sequential increase from the $242.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2017, and a GAAP net loss of $6.2 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share.