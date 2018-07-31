MACOM's quarterly sales drop to $137.9m

MACOM Technology Solutions, which supplies high-performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products, reported revenue of $137.9 million for its 3rd fiscal quarter, a decrease of 29.1% compared to $194.6 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and a decrease of 8.3% compared to $150.4 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Fiscal third quarter revenue included $0.4 million compared to $12.4 million in the fiscal second quarter from the LR4 subassembly business divested on May 10, 2018.



Gross profit was $48.2 million, a decrease of 48.0% compared to $92.6 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and a decrease of 26.6% compared to $65.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter. The net loss from continuing operations was $85.2 million, or $1.31 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $14.0 million, or $0.22 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net loss from continuing operations of $15.5 million, or $0.50 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.



"Overall the quarter played out largely as expected," commented John Croteau, President and CEO of MACOM. "We made tangible progress in yield improvements for our 25G lasers and are now starting to execute a controlled ramp, scaling into high volume production. Based on our expected higher production volumes of 25G lasers, we added a new white-box transceiver customer, thereby launching our Data Center solutions business model. This business model provides dedicated transceiver manufacturing capacity and a ready-made supply chain to the end markets, and for MACOM, a dedicated customer which we anticipate will consume our Data Center semiconductor components as we scale production in the second half of calendar 2018. With increasing availability of our lasers, we believe that we are well positioned to step and repeat, scaling our solutions business model by enabling multiple, high-volume manufacturing customers to begin production ramps to meet industry demand over the course of the coming quarters.



