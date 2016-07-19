LinkedIn pushes ahead with Open19 in its data centers

In a blog post, LinkedIn's engineering team announced that it working to deploy its Open19 technology in its data centers.



The Open19 project, which LinkedIn launched in July 2016, aims to establish a new open standard for servers based on a common form factor. The Open19 platform is based on the standard 19-inch, four post rack used in data centers.



According to the blog post, since adopting Open 19, LinkedIn experienced a 7X improvement in rack integration and an ability to install 4X the number of servers per rack.



LinkedIn also announced that it has become a Platinum member of the Open Compute Project (OCP).



LinkedIn believes a new spec could lead to lower cost per rack, lower cost per server, and optimized power utilization in its hyperscale, cloud data centers. The project is open and industry participation is welcomed.



