The recently concluded MEF-ONF-OIF interoperability demo that focused on the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Transport Application Programming Interface (T-API).



NEC's Karthik Sethuraman and Centurylink's Jack Pugaczewski provide an overview of the demo. A proof-of-concept (PoC) on this topic will be presented at #MEF18.



See video: https://youtu.be/kahW_dxoBSk