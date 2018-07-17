Keysight Joins 5G Device Forerunner Initiative

Keysight Technologies is joining the 5G Device Forerunner Initiative project, which was created earlier this year to accelerate the commercial availability of 5G devices. More than 20 key chipset, component, and end solution providers are in the ecosystem.



Keysight said it is supplying its suite of 5G NR network emulation solutions to companies involved in the 5G trials to perform device characterization, design validation and conformance verification.



"We are pleased to extend our close collaboration with China Mobile in support of a connected ecosystem to realize the full potential of 5G across a wide range of applications and devices", says Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, and president of the Communications Solutions Group. "Keysight brings industry-leading 5G expertise and 5G test solutions to the project, supporting China Mobile’s strategic goals of promoting 5G development towards 5G’s commercialization in 2020."



