Keysight intros next gen oscilloscopes for optical researchers

Keysight Technologies new Infiniium UXR series oscilloscopes to support terabit research with real-time bandwidth up to 110 GHz industry-leading sample rate (256 GSa/s) and signal integrity (lowest noise and jitter).



Keysight said its Infiniium UXR series enable researchers to accelerate time to market with PAM-4, 5G, and optical solutions, by ensuring signals are clearer, eye diagrams are open, and results are accurate.



In addition, when paired with Keysight’s new up to 110GHz Optical Modulation Analyzer frontend and the VSA-based optical modulation software, the Keysight Infiniium UXR series turn into an end-to-end solution for optical research.



Key features of the Keysight Infiniium UXR:







10-bit resolution and industry leading signal integrity enables customers to experience superior effective number of bits (ENOB) during characterization of progressively complex modulation standards,

four full-bandwidth channels to reduce timing error when working with dual-polarization coherent modulation,

full self-calibration which ensures ongoing measurement accuracy while eliminating the need to take the unit out of service,

a chipset based on a Keysight-proprietary Indium Phosphide (InP) process that enables exceptionally wide bandwidth and extremely low noise floor.

“The Infiniium UXR Series enables development teams to gain an extraordinary advantage in the race to beat their competition to market,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO. “Only Keysight has the expertise to deliver a system that moves multiple performance points ahead simultaneously. The industry leading 110GHz bandwidth, low noise floor and jitter, enables the acceleration of new designs in high-speed digital, optical research, wideband wireless, and beyond.”