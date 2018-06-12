Juniper pushes ahead with 400G based on its own silicon

Juniper Networks is bringing 400GbE capabilities across its wide-area network, data center and enterprise portfolio starting in the second half of 2018, including 400GbE in backbone, peering, data center interconnect, scale-out metro core, telco-cloud services and hyperscale data center IP fabrics.



The announcement includes product refreshes for Juniper’s PTX, QFX and MX series platforms based on the company's recently announced 400GbE-capable Juniper Penta Silicon, and new generations of ExpressPlus and Q5 silicon. Juniper's in-house silicon brings native 400GbE and Flex Ethernet support with tighter MACsec integration. Juniper said its next-generation silicon also brings forward all existing functionality in previous generations while adding deep telemetry, SPRINGv6 and VXLAN EVPN support.



“The impending wave of network traffic is coming from all angles and affecting all industries. Success will be about not only equipping the network with the right technology to handle the traffic in a secure way but also fine-tuning the economics so it makes good business sense. We’re putting a stake in the ground today in leading our customers’ transition to 400GbE network capacity with the industry’s most comprehensive set of use cases, including backbone, peering, data center IP fabric and metro core, to enable our customers to economically usher in the next era of connectivity,” stated Bikash Koley, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks.



Highlights of the announcement:



400GbE for IP Transport



Juniper is unveiling a new 3-RU PTX10003 Packet Transport Router for next-generation backbone, peering and data center interconnect applications ready to deploy high-density 100GbE and 400GbE. The new PTX10003 is the industry’s first packet transport router to accommodate universal multi-rate QSFP-DD interface for seamless 100GbE to 400GbE upgrades. It features native MACsec support for 160x100GbE and FlexE support for 32x400GbE interfaces. The Juniper PTX10003 is powered by the next generation of its ExpressPlus silicon. Commercial availability is expected during the second half of 2018.



400GbE for the Data Center





Juniper is introducing a QFX10003 data center switch boasting 32x400GbE in a compact 3-RU form factor. The system can scale up to 160x100GbE giving customers investment protection as they transition to 400GbE. The QFX10003, which will be powered by the next generation Q5 silicon, features a deep buffer enabled by Hybrid Memory Cube memory, allowing it to absorb network traffic spikes and reduce application latency across MACsec encrypted 25GbE, 50GbE, and 100GbE environments. QFX10003 is expected to be available during the second half of 2018.

Juniper is also introducing new QFX5220 switches powered by the latest generation of merchant silicon and offering 32x400GbE in a compact 1-RU form factor. These switches also offer flexible 50GbE, 100GbE and 400GbE interfaces for server and inter-fabric connectivity, providing deployment versatility and network investment for the 400GbE cloud transition. The QFX5220 is expected to be available in the first half of 2019.

Juniper's recently announced MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform, powered by its own new Penta Silicon, offers 400GbE interfaces and industry-first support of native MACsec and IPsec encryption that can originate and terminate thousands of IPsec sessions without sacrificing performance. Juniper Penta Silicon-powered 400GbE MPC10E line cards for the MX960, MX480 and MX240 are expected to be available in the first half of 2019.